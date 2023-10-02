Future (LON:FUTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.16) to GBX 757 ($9.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 668 ($8.16) to GBX 757 ($9.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.68).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 889 ($10.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 767.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 863.89. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 632 ($7.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,754 ($21.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

