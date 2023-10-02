FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lennar Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.12. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $112.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.