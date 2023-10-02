FY2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $18.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.31. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

