FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Hess Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HES opened at $153.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.58. Hess has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.