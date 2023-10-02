FY2023 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.