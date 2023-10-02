FY2023 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Reduced by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.31.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$83.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.71. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$59.22 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.