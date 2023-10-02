FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Lifted by Analyst

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $37.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $37.59. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $38.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.02 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD stock opened at $295.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.50.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

