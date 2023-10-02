FY2023 EPS Estimates for Progress Software Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

PRGS opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,011,833 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 778,377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $23,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

