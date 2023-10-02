FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hemisphere Energy Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of C$19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.53 million.

HME opened at C$1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27. Hemisphere Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

