FY2024 Earnings Forecast for H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO) Issued By Cormark

H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for H2O Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

HEO opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.93 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.74. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37.

About H2O Innovation

(Get Free Report)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.