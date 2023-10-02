FY2024 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Reduced by Analyst

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $123.83 on Monday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.27 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

