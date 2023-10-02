FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Raised by Analyst

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.59. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

NYSE ANET opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,176 shares of company stock worth $25,440,480 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

