FY2024 EPS Estimates for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered by Analyst

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Palatin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.38). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 290.03% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.