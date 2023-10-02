FY2025 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Lifted by Analyst

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.01. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFG. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $72.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

