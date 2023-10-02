FY2026 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Reservoir Media in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 1.7 %

RSVR opened at $6.10 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $394.73 million, a PE ratio of 152.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth $6,351,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter worth about $1,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,956.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

