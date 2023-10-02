Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $343.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.42 and a 200-day moving average of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner has a 1-year low of $275.99 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

