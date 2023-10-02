Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 17,250,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $199,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,910.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,554,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,801,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after buying an additional 1,216,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,876,000 after buying an additional 543,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,373,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTES opened at $11.61 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.63 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

