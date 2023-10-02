General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,555,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,762,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $414,310,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in General Motors by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 108,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 30,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

