Genuine Parts to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $9.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $144.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,817,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

