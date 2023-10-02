Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

GSSC opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $61.68.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

