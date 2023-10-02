Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

