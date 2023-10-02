Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.
Shares of JNJ opened at $155.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.
In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
