GSK plc Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of GSK by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 644,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in GSK by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,845,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 409,479 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 378,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 0.7% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

