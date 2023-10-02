Halliburton Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock worth $9,278,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

