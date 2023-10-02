Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) versus Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Head to Head Comparison

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 22.93% 33.99% 15.91% Abacus Life N/A -35.78% -6.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.1% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Abacus Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $528.75 million 9.24 $109.12 million $2.91 31.08 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 4 2 0 2.33 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.