Head to Head Comparison: ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProBility Media and Afya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 0.03 Afya $451.09 million 3.28 $72.36 million $0.73 21.64

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A Afya 13.20% 15.02% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ProBility Media and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProBility Media and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 0 1 0 3.00

Afya has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than ProBility Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Afya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Afya beats ProBility Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

