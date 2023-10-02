Head to Head Contrast: Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 8.38% 18.75% 8.70% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.14 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.78 23.53 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Debenhams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sandvik AB (publ) and Debenhams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 592.10%. Given Sandvik AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandvik AB (publ) is more favorable than Debenhams.

Dividends

Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 20,000.0%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Debenhams on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. It serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

