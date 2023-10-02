Head-To-Head Contrast: Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) versus Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Noble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 4.70 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Permex Petroleum and Noble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -522.68% -47.88% -35.60% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Noble beats Permex Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Noble

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

