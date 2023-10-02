Head-To-Head Review: Cancer Genetics (CGIX) vs. Its Rivals

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cancer Genetics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,342.00% -344.73% -38.69%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -2.23 Cancer Genetics Competitors $944.82 million -$103.13 million -2.39

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cancer Genetics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cancer Genetics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 268 1132 1985 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 43.31%. Given Cancer Genetics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

