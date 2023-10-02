Head-To-Head Review: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) vs. PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.19, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. PHINIA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than PHINIA.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 43.64 -$445.94 million ($1.50) -3.03 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Luminar Technologies and PHINIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHINIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -1,008.66% -8,821.02% -80.45% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats PHINIA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies



Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About PHINIA



PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

