Head-To-Head Review: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) versus Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Free Report) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Two Rivers Water & Farming and Yield10 Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 971.32%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Yield10 Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $258,000.00 7.74 -$13.57 million ($2.78) -0.12

Two Rivers Water & Farming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yield10 Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -427.12% -186.58%

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

