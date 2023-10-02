Head-To-Head Survey: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Chimera Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Chimera Investment $773.12 million 1.60 -$513.07 million ($0.29) -18.83

This table compares AGNC Investment and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimera Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Chimera Investment 0.58% 8.43% 1.62%

Summary

Chimera Investment beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.