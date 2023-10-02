Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HI opened at $42.31 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 206,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

