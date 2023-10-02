Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hilltop by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 166,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilltop by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

