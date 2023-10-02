H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.1 %

HRB stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.