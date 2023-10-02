Immersion Co. (IMMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 27th

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Immersion Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.61 on Monday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $212.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 960,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 2,275.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 1,138,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immersion by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 213,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

