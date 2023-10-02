Immersion Co. (IMMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 27th

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Immersion Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.61 on Monday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $212.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immersion
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.