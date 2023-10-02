Insider Buying: American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CAO Buys $15,093.20 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) CAO Dewayne Lummus acquired 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.