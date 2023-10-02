Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $14,824.95 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $14,824.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,660,087.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,229 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $104,423.13.

On Monday, September 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,806 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $353,598.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,945 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $309,361.50.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,433 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $217,423.72.

On Monday, August 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,959 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,139.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.

On Monday, August 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legacy Housing last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

