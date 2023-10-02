Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $856,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ opened at $155.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

