Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

