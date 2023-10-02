Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $29.54 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

