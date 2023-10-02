Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/19/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $150.00.

9/14/2023 – J. M. Smucker was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

9/13/2023 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – J. M. Smucker was upgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/29/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $129.00 to $130.00.

8/21/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $153.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -723.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

