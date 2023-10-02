Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/28/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $248.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Danaher

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 49.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

