Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CarMax (KMX)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2023 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – CarMax was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

9/25/2023 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – CarMax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – CarMax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – CarMax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.