Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/22/2023 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $352.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – FactSet Research Systems had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $464.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $419.00 to $436.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $380.00 to $367.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $461.00 to $471.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – FactSet Research Systems was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $464.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

8/17/2023 – FactSet Research Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $437.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.99 and its 200 day moving average is $413.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

Get FactSet Research Systems Inc alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,020. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $105,623,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $63,014,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.