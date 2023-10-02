Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $992,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $434.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

