iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

