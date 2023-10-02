iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWS opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

