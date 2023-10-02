iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $109.68 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

