iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,106 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,868.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 126,856 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

